Contrasting of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 91.34 N/A -2.57 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 30.01 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vaccinex Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vaccinex Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 56.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.