Contrasting of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 Alkermes plc 21 60.23 155.25M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vaccinex Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 49,114,331.72% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 747,472,315.84% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaccinex Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 59.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Vaccinex Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.