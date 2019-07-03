Contrasting of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.02 N/A 1.63 1.07 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.35 N/A 0.21 4.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to VAALCO Energy Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VAALCO Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that VAALCO Energy Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 0.8%. 1.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors VAALCO Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.