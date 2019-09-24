Contrasting of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 6.56 N/A 0.58 28.87 Macerich Company 36 4.56 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 demonstrates Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Macerich Company has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Macerich Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Macerich Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Macerich Company has a consensus price target of $30.17, with potential downside of -6.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Macerich Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.27% and 0%. 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Macerich Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 10.62% stronger performance while Macerich Company has -23.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Macerich Company beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.