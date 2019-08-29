Contrasting of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

We are contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.76 N/A 0.58 28.87 Kimco Realty Corporation 18 6.78 N/A 0.49 39.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation. Kimco Realty Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is presently more affordable than Kimco Realty Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kimco Realty Corporation 0.00% 8% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kimco Realty Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Kimco Realty Corporation’s average target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 5.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and Kimco Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.27% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 77.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Kimco Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62% Kimco Realty Corporation 2.18% 7.02% 10.4% 10.78% 17.64% 31.13%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Kimco Realty Corporation

Summary

Kimco Realty Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The firm also provides property management services relating to the management, leasing, operation, and maintenance of real estate properties. Kimco Realty Corporation was formed in 1966 and is based in New Hyde Park, New York with additional office all across North America.