Contrasting of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.92 N/A 0.58 37.42 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2 0.21 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 2.2% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -16.4% -3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -1.96%. Competitively the average price target of CBL & Associates Properties Inc is $3, which is potential 209.25% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CBL & Associates Properties Inc is looking more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares and 76.8% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.7% 1.84% -1.82% 3.05% -1.55% 12.33% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2.94% 1.94% -7.89% -56.07% -80.45% -45.31%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 12.33% stronger performance while CBL & Associates Properties Inc has -45.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.