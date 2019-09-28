Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,750,000.00% -269.8% -185.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,636,308,254.65% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 10.9%. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 75.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.