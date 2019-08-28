Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Since Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 NextCure Inc. 20 257.61 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 240.31% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with average price target of $26. Competitively NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 5.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.