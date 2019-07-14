Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and IMV Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 184.15%. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average target price and a 194.50% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats IMV Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.