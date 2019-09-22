Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 152.10% and its average target price is $3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.