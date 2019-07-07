Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 229.11%. Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, which is potential 40.59% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Urovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 85% respectively. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.