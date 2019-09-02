Contrasting of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.01 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 194.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arvinas Inc. is $31.5, which is potential 21.11% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.