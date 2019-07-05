Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1121.52 N/A -4.79 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. Its rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.97% and an $45.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.94% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.