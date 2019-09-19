Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2490.38 N/A -5.02 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.85%. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 386.22% and its average target price is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 14.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.