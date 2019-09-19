Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2490.38
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.49
|0.00
Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 26.85%. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 386.22% and its average target price is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 14.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp
|3.31%
|-2.5%
|-13.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.04%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.
Summary
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
