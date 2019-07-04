Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 and has 38.1 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 28.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 43.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.