Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2152.27 N/A -5.02 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.87 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 61.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.