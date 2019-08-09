Contrasting of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1019.65 N/A -5.02 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.83% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with consensus target price of $45.5. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 17.52%. The data provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.