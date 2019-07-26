Contrasting of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -6.75 0.00 Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.78 N/A 1.51 16.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Urban Tea Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% -469.4% -64.7% Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

Urban Tea Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.49. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Urban Tea Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Northern Technologies International Corporation are 4.7 and 2.9 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Urban Tea Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urban Tea Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 31.2%. Insiders held roughly 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation has 16.74% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -2.16% -18.83% 64.55% 69.16% 64.55% 108.91% Northern Technologies International Corporation -2.53% 4.15% -12.07% -26.59% -11.98% -13.59%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. has 108.91% stronger performance while Northern Technologies International Corporation has -13.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Northern Technologies International Corporation beats Urban Tea Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.