Contrasting of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Both Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.40 N/A -6.75 0.00 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Urban Tea Inc. and Aemetis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Urban Tea Inc. and Aemetis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% -469.4% -64.7% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta means Urban Tea Inc.’s volatility is 49.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aemetis Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urban Tea Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Aemetis Inc. has 0.2 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Urban Tea Inc. and Aemetis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aemetis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a 204.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urban Tea Inc. and Aemetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 31.5% respectively. 22.8% are Urban Tea Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.86% of Aemetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -2.16% -18.83% 64.55% 69.16% 64.55% 108.91% Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. has stronger performance than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

Aemetis Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.