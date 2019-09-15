Contrasting of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Both Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters Inc. 26 0.66 N/A 2.66 8.95 Nordstrom Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.06 10.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Urban Outfitters Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Outfitters Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Urban Outfitters Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordstrom Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Nordstrom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Urban Outfitters Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Nordstrom Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

The upside potential is 5.61% for Urban Outfitters Inc. with consensus target price of $28.25. Competitively Nordstrom Inc. has an average target price of $42.4, with potential upside of 21.84%. Based on the data shown earlier, Nordstrom Inc. is looking more favorable than Urban Outfitters Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.7% of Nordstrom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats Urban Outfitters Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.