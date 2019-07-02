Contrasting of Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 19 5.03 N/A 0.94 19.55 Power REIT 6 5.58 N/A 0.30 20.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Urban Edge Properties and Power REIT. Power REIT appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Urban Edge Properties’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urban Edge Properties and Power REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.95 beta means Urban Edge Properties’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Power REIT has beta of -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Power REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Urban Edge Properties’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and Power REIT has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 14.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties has stronger performance than Power REIT

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats on 8 of the 10 factors Power REIT.