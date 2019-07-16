Contrasting of Urban Edge Properties (UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 19 4.97 N/A 0.94 19.55 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.25 N/A 2.32 9.01

Table 1 demonstrates Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Urban Edge Properties has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Urban Edge Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

Urban Edge Properties’s upside potential currently stands at 17.37% and an $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s consensus price target is $22.2, while its potential upside is 0.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Urban Edge Properties appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares and 62.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares. 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties has weaker performance than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.