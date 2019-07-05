Contrasting of Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Since Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 19 5.03 N/A 0.94 19.55 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.80 N/A 1.77 9.18

Table 1 highlights Urban Edge Properties and Ladder Capital Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban Edge Properties. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Urban Edge Properties’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ladder Capital Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urban Edge Properties and Ladder Capital Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 14.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Ladder Capital Corp’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Ladder Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Urban Edge Properties’s upside potential is 14.94% at a $20 consensus price target. Competitively Ladder Capital Corp has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential upside of 16.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Ladder Capital Corp appears more favorable than Urban Edge Properties, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and Ladder Capital Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 64.8%. Urban Edge Properties’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71% Ladder Capital Corp -0.55% -3.96% -7.98% -5.91% 12.03% 5.17%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was more bullish than Ladder Capital Corp.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.