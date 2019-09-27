Contrasting of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:)

Both Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Nevsun Resources Ltd (:) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 174.84M -0.09 0.00 Nevsun Resources Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Uranium Energy Corp. and Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 18,560,509,554.14% -20.3% -15.2% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uranium Energy Corp. and Nevsun Resources Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 43.9%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, Nevsun Resources Ltd has 92.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Nevsun Resources Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Uranium Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Africa. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The companyÂ’s principal assets include its 100% interest in the upper zone and 60.4% interest in the lower zone of the Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also has two mineral exploration concessions and two prospecting concessions in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.