Contrasting of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.39 N/A -0.04 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.49 N/A 0.04 191.63

Demonstrates Ur-Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ur-Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3% Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ur-Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Nexa Resources S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Nexa Resources S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ur-Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ur-Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33

Nexa Resources S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $13.25 consensus price target and a 51.43% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ur-Energy Inc. and Nexa Resources S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 24.4%. Ur-Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 55.71%. Insiders Competitively, held 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75% Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. was less bearish than Nexa Resources S.A.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ur-Energy Inc.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.