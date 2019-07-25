Contrasting of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Both Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.33 N/A 0.03 26.64 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.16 N/A -12.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ur-Energy Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ur-Energy Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 11% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Ur-Energy Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Centrus Energy Corp. has beta of 4.06 which is 306.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ur-Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ur-Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Centrus Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares and 20% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares. Ur-Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 55.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. -2.6% -5.1% 10.09% 10.11% 11.58% 27.03% Centrus Energy Corp. -8.75% -0.32% -2.19% 41.63% -17.63% 85.21%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Centrus Energy Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ur-Energy Inc. beats Centrus Energy Corp.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.