Contrasting of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 17 6.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Upwork Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Upwork Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upwork Inc.’s upside potential is 60.32% at a $24 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Upwork Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 0.8% respectively. Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Upwork Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Upwork Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.