Contrasting of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.05 N/A -0.77 0.00 Majesco 8 2.63 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Majesco has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Majesco is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Upland Software Inc. and Majesco Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.06% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $53.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Majesco has 70.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. was more bullish than Majesco.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Majesco beats Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.