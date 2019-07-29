Contrasting of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 16.37 N/A -0.33 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 102 7.65 N/A 1.54 67.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UP Fintech Holding Limited and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPS Commerce Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UP Fintech Holding Limited and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively SPS Commerce Inc. has a consensus price target of $115, with potential upside of 3.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 96.7% respectively. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -23.11% -57.05% 0% 0% 0% -24.45% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited has -24.45% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 25.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.