Contrasting of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00 Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of UP Fintech Holding Limited and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,392,127,640.92% 0% 0% Cision Ltd. 1,283,615,819.21% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

UP Fintech Holding Limited and Cision Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cision Ltd. is $14, which is potential 82.05% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has weaker performance than UP Fintech Holding Limited

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.