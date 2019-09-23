Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.61
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|141.51
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 115.05%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 67.9% respectively. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
