Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.51 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 115.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 67.9% respectively. About 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.