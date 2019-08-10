Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.41 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Seattle Genetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.8 average price target and a 6.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.