Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.13 N/A -1.33 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Replimune Group Inc. has 24.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.