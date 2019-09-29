Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

We will be comparing the differences between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.54M -1.33 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 723,561,160.69% -62.3% -43.3% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 338,242,181.40% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and has 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 390.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 52.1%. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.76%. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.