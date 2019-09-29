Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

We will be comparing the differences between Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|13.54M
|-1.33
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|13.00M
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|723,561,160.69%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|338,242,181.40%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
Liquidity
Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and has 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 390.20%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 52.1%. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 39.76%. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
