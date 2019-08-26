Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.13 N/A -1.33 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 13.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.