Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Both Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.07 N/A -1.60 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Liquidity

Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.9% and 4.2% respectively. 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.