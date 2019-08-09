Contrasting of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.13 N/A -1.33 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.84 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 214.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unum Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 50.4% respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.