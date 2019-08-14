Contrasting of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Its Competitors

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|0.00%
|3.30%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|5.07%
|22.86%
|6.66%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|N/A
|16
|18.45
|Industry Average
|395.98M
|7.80B
|9.36
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.00
|1.25
|2.33
The potential upside of the peers is 54.90%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|-7.44%
|-0.06%
|12.6%
|-8.79%
|-45.76%
|-0.19%
|Industry Average
|5.60%
|8.21%
|9.92%
|18.14%
|35.87%
|25.23%
For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers have 25.23% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.56 shows that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
