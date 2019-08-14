Contrasting of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) and Its Competitors

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 2.20% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. N/A 16 18.45 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

The potential upside of the peers is 54.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.