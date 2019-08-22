Contrasting of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) and Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) and Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have been rivals in the Security & Protection Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.58 0.00 Nxt-ID Inc. 1 0.62 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -7.2% Nxt-ID Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Universal Security Instruments Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nxt-ID Inc. is 198.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Security Instruments Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nxt-ID Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Universal Security Instruments Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nxt-ID Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nxt-ID Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Nxt-ID Inc. is $2, which is potential 464.17% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universal Security Instruments Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 11.6%. 42.74% are Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.26% are Nxt-ID Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Security Instruments Inc. 2.36% 6.56% -1.52% 7.44% -5.45% 22.64% Nxt-ID Inc. -17.87% -38.79% -43.14% -60.68% -71.78% -32.35%

For the past year Universal Security Instruments Inc. had bullish trend while Nxt-ID Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nxt-ID Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers World Ventures SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, a travel company with approximately 500,000 members; and develops NXT SmartPay, a standalone solution with the ability to make payments on various devices through magnetic stripes, as well as through interaction with a terminal through EMC, near field communication (NFC), or barcode functionality. The company also provides Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology solution that is embedded in a mobile device to make wireless payments at various point-of sale terminals, which do not require NFC or EMV; and IoT Stamp, a connected electronics module that fits within various devices, including smartcards or watch bands. In addition, it offers monitored and non-monitored personal emergency response systems. Further, the company engages in developing MobileBio VoiceMatch, a method of recognizing speakers and specific words through multi-factor recognition; and facial recognition products, such as 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist for access control, law enforcement, and travel and immigration. It intends to serve companies, individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.