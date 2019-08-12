Contrasting of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has 75.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.70% 6.70% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. N/A 31 7.54 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

The peers have a potential upside of -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s peers have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.