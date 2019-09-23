Contrasting of Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) and Its Peers

As Lumber Wood Production company, Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Universal Forest Products Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.94% of all Lumber Wood Production’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2% of Universal Forest Products Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.17% of all Lumber Wood Production companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Universal Forest Products Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 13.50% 8.40% Industry Average 4.77% 12.68% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Universal Forest Products Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Forest Products Inc. N/A 36 17.83 Industry Average 69.97M 1.47B 45.08

Universal Forest Products Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Universal Forest Products Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Lumber Wood Production companies have a potential upside of 18.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Forest Products Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Forest Products Inc. 12.46% 7.21% 9.21% 35.81% 13.63% 55.74% Industry Average 3.25% 4.08% 4.76% 11.53% 9.05% 23.10%

For the past year Universal Forest Products Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Universal Forest Products Inc. are 3.4 and 1.6. Competitively, Universal Forest Products Inc.’s competitors have 3.02 and 1.92 for Current and Quick Ratio. Universal Forest Products Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Forest Products Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.89 shows that Universal Forest Products Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Universal Forest Products Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.27 which is 26.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Universal Forest Products Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Universal Forest Products Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.