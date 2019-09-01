Contrasting of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.52 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 244.26%. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $20.5, with potential upside of 754.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Unity Biotechnology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.