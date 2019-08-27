Contrasting of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Since Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.09 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, and a 259.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.