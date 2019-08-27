Contrasting of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is a contrast between Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.99 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.59% and an $21 average price target. Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.14, while its potential upside is 22.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 57.6% respectively. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.