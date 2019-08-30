Contrasting of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group Inc. 10 1.40 N/A 0.05 158.87 CubeSmart 33 11.14 N/A 0.88 38.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Uniti Group Inc. and CubeSmart. CubeSmart is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Uniti Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CubeSmart.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uniti Group Inc. and CubeSmart’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -0.6% 0.2% CubeSmart 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CubeSmart on the other hand, has 0.21 beta which makes it 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Uniti Group Inc. and CubeSmart are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CubeSmart 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Uniti Group Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 6.95%. Meanwhile, CubeSmart’s average price target is $35, while its potential downside is -2.32%. The data provided earlier shows that Uniti Group Inc. appears more favorable than CubeSmart, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uniti Group Inc. and CubeSmart has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 4.75%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Uniti Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of CubeSmart shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uniti Group Inc. -4.75% -11.46% -22.75% -57.13% -51.07% -45.92% CubeSmart 1.77% 2.23% 5.37% 10.88% 12.12% 18.33%

For the past year Uniti Group Inc. has -45.92% weaker performance while CubeSmart has 18.33% stronger performance.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Uniti Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities. The firm was formerly known as U-Store-It Trust. CubeSmart was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.