Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 70.10% and an $136.83 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.2% respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.