Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 92 2.23 N/A -3.47 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. United Therapeutics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, with potential upside of 69.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.