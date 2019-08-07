Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.25 N/A -3.47 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s average target price is $127.67, while its potential upside is 62.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.