Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.14 N/A -3.47 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.14 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 74.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.