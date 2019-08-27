Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 96 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 54032.18 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. From a competition point of view, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 3 2.43 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 59.51% and an $130 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.9% respectively. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.