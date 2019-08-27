Contrasting of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|96
|2.34
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|54032.18
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Volatility & Risk
United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. From a competition point of view, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|3
|2.43
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 59.51% and an $130 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.9% respectively. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.
